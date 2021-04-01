Editor,
I cannot believe state legislators are even thinking about reinstating the food tax. I run a small farmers market stand. The main reason I do this is to help out our senior citizens. Senior citizens receive $28 in vouchers for the entire summer. If they spend all of their vouchers with me, I give them an extra $4 to spend. I have never been required to get a business license because my sales are less than $25,000 a year. I realize I would not be collecting tax on the vouchers but I would have to start collecting tax on all other sales plus the town of Elizabeth’s tax. This is something I do out of the kindness of my heart not to get rich. Anyone who farms knows this.
If the Legislature chooses to pass this, I will no longer be able to help the people in Wirt County. The nearest place for seniors to spend their vouchers would be Parkersburg. To my knowledge the only farm stand accepting vouchers is Witten Farms located in Beverly, Ohio. I would hope that legislators will see how much this could hurt small farmers such as myself and change their minds. The vouchers were created to not only help seniors but to encourage supporting small West Virginia farms. If you feel as strongly about this as I do, please contact your legislators and tell them how you feel.
Angela Brannon
Elizabeth