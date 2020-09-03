Editor:
After reviewing statistics for the past several weeks, it appears that most of the COVID-19 deaths are elderly people with preexisting conditions. Older people get sick as a result of reduced immune systems.
Who can disagree with this? We are all marching toward old age; it’s inevitable, unless we are involved in some other life-ending event. We all will, at one point, get sick and die, but who wants to rush things?
This coronavirus has created — or is creating — a state of mind that is a competition or attitude between youth and our elderly.
It appears true that the elderly are in a more dangerous health position because of depressed immune systems or other ailments they have that are unrelated to COVID-19. The virus seems to push them over the line toward death.
In contrast, the younger generation, whose members have stronger immune systems, are more likely to recover from the virus and, often, with no known aftereffects.
Those in the younger generations appear to recognize that they have a better chance of surviving the virus, so they disregard health officials’ advice and gather in large crowds at bars, parties and other venues without regard to the possibility of spreading the virus. Would a young person still go to that bar or party if they knew that going to that party would result in their grandparents being infected with the virus?
The spread of the virus is a result of people having it and refusing to show empathy for their fellow man and, in particular, their elderly relatives by wearing masks and making good decisions.
Is it worth it to go to large gatherings, without wearing masks, and then going back home and possibly infecting people that you love?
Think about it. Are we killing our grandparents?
Jerry Cole
Winfield