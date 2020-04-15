LETTER: As we fight the coronavirus, we also can fight global warming

Editor:
I thoroughly appreciated the Tom Toles cartoon on April 7 depicting a feverish Earth in a hospital bed with prominent chart noting a rapid rise in CO2 emissions. Toles showed the Earth moaning “... Now that you understand the concept of flattening the curve ... .” This is a fantastic illustration of how “flattening the curve” has gripped public consciousness and how the concept urgently applies to climate change.
During our frightening pandemic, this ubiquitous concept means embracing social distancing and hygiene practices to immediately reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the potential overwhelming of our health care systems. With regard to our climate crisis, we need to implement steps to limit the amount of carbon emissions in our atmosphere so that nature’s ecosystems and human-made systems are not overtaken by effects radiating from the rapidly warming climate.
To protect our families and community members from coronavirus, we listen to physicians and medical researchers and follow their advisories.
To protect our communities, and especially our children’s futures, we must listen to scientists across health and other fields and follow their pressing advisories, as well.
We can take steps as individuals to reduce our personal carbon footprints and as a society to put a price on carbon to make the shift to clean energy sources.
As we shelter at home to protect our health and the health of others, let us also consider how to ensure the immediate future for a livable world, as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaches on April 22.
Holly Cloonan
Charleston