Editor:
Coronaviruses are RNA viruses commonly found in mammals. They occasionally jump from animals to man with disastrous results. In 2003, the virus caused a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 48 million people worldwide and caused 1.2 million deaths. In 2019, a COVID-19 virus was identified in Wuhan, China, and has infected 110 million and killed 2 million worldwide.
The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective against the original virus strain. However, there is a problem. The COVID-19 genome is unstable and mutations create variants of the original virus. A U.K. variant is more infectious and more transmissible than the vaccine strain and might increase hospitalizations and deaths. Infections are doubling every 10 days in the United States. A new South Africa variant can evade the efficacy of some vaccines.
Until it is shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide immunity to COVID-19 variants, it would be prudent to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Dennis K. Flaherty
Charleston