The Gazette-Mail recently published an op-ed by Jack Bernard suggesting that, should Donald Trump run as the Republican candidate, Joe Biden would be best suited to run against him, but should Ron DeSantis be chosen, Michelle Obama would be the appropriate Democratic Party candidate.
Balderdash! No matter who the Republican candidate is, Biden deserves our support.
Michelle Obama might be the sentimental favorite of this particular person but he also put forth six other names. All of these other six hold high governmental positions and all are, beyond any doubt, ambitious. Obama was the sole name suggested who has not held such a position — why choose her? Obviously, each of the other six would clamor to be the one. Not supporting our current president — who, by the way, has earned our support — opens the door to prolonged infighting that would weaken the Democratic Party.
Have we not had a lesson with Hillary Clinton in terms of nominating presidential spouses? Michelle would be a cult-of-personality candidate, just as Trump was (and may be again). Of course, she would be the polar opposite of Trump, in terms of her particular personality, but a cult is a cult. If this is an identity play, then opt for Kamala Harris, who also is female and Black.
Who can be surprised that Biden’s ratings are low when Democrats routinely damn him with faint praise? It may already be said that Biden is the most consequential president since LBJ.
As long as Biden has a detectable pulse and wants to be president, we should support him. I recently played bridge with a person who is over a hundred years old — this “too-old-to-serve” theme should have run its course by now. Support your president now, and again in 2024.