In May, I spoke at a press conference for a new campaign titled, “We’re Counting on You, Joe,” urging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to remember the coal miners in passing the excise tax that provides for our benefits. I’m thankful that this was passed in September but, as the president of the National Black Lung Association, I am now thinking of what other issues are affecting our members and fellow miners.
With the rising inflation, and with the increases in recent water and energy bills, it is becoming more apparent that the small monthly stipend provided through benefits doesn’t give you much to live on. It has never been enough.
The blessing of the benefits is that it covers all of our health care costs for this disease we develop from doing our daily job. However, many of us have had to retire earlier than planned and now find ourselves worrying monthly about money and struggling because we never really have enough.
The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act passed its House committee earlier this year and includes a pay raise for those miners and their families who receive black lung benefits. This raise would be based on the cost of living, rather than the pay scale of a government employee.
I am urging our West Virginia members of the U.S. House to once again remember the coal miners who live in their state and to support us on this much-needed change to the black lung benefits system.