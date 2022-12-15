Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

In May, I spoke at a press conference for a new campaign titled, “We’re Counting on You, Joe,” urging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to remember the coal miners in passing the excise tax that provides for our benefits. I’m thankful that this was passed in September but, as the president of the National Black Lung Association, I am now thinking of what other issues are affecting our members and fellow miners.

