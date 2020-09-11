Editor:
I was disheartened by the display of venom witnessed during Thursday night’s televised NFL game. The PA announcer said, “Ladies and gentlemen, please join us in a moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country.” At that point, a smattering of boos and jeers began to swell and cascade lustily among the 17,000 spectators allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium.
What demographic of this United States of America is so incredibly insensitive that they dare boo an appeal for “equality” among its citizens? Could it be that there really is a fear of actually having to share the constitutional privileges of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
How could supposed intelligent people have been so manipulated as to misunderstand that this is a not a political issue, but rather a human rights issue? This was not among our finest hours.
Samuel Moore
Huntington