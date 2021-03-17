Editor:
I am deeply impressed with the work Cabin Creek Health Center is doing to vaccinate so many residents of West Virginia. We had called the center about five days earlier and, on March 12, my wife and I drove to their vaccination site in Charleston at the Salvation Army gymnasium for our 9:15 a.m. appointment.
The system is well organized and staffed and friendly. We showed up about 15 minutes early and were invited right in to fill out a brief questionnaire and to be scheduled for our second shot in April.
I could barely feel a thing when I received my shot and was surprised to hear it was already done. Then, we waited for 15 minutes in the gym before returning to our car and driving home.
Of course there’s been massive work to develop, test and manufacture the vaccines. But the step most of America sees is when they receive their own shots.
Cabin Creek Health Center is performing an invaluable service in making this part so professional and caring for so many West Virginians.
Jim Hatfield
St. Albans