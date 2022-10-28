When I saw the headline above Hoppy Kercheval’s column in the Thursday edition of the Gazette-Mail, announcing the “official start” of the election season, I thought he would write about the absurd commercials that are bombarding us on TV to signal Election Day is coming up.
I thought he might write about the West Virginia Free commercial trying to convince voters Amendment 2 is all about saving citizens money on personal property taxes. Maybe he would point out that the collective tax-savings to individuals would pale in comparison to the savings on equipment and inventory enjoyed by large corporations, many of whom would be enjoying those savings in their out-of-state headquarters.
Or, I thought, he’d write about the commercial of one candidate, who shall remain nameless, seeking reelection to the House of Representatives, in which she promises to single-handedly build the wall, stop our jobs from going to China and end inflation. I expected his column to point out she’s an incumbent, already in the office she seeks. For goodness sakes, why doesn’t she go ahead and end inflation now?
But, alas, he didn’t write about any of that. His column reminded us that early voting had started in all 55 counties.
I usually vote on the official Election Day, but I might vote early this year. I can’t wait to respond to a few commercials.