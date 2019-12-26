LETTER: Capito should stop spinning for Trump and do what's right

Editor:
Does the office held by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., give her license to mislead her constituents?
In a December press release, she stated:
“... we have had investigation after investigation, and nothing to show.”
In a sense, that is true, (e.g., Jim Jordan and Benghazi), but in the current context it is, most charitably, spin. I believe Sen. Capito knows this, because it would take a lot of willful hear nothing, see nothing to miss what the president confessed to and ignore the evidence uncovered by the House of Representatives. I believe that, by simply regurgitating the party-line talking points in her press release, Capito is making a cold political calculation.
This is about more than spin. It is about security and safety. Capito and her colleagues likely think that they can manage the obvious risks of backing this president. Maybe they can. But in assessing risks, one must consider the impact of an outcome as well as the odds of it happening. The impact of a president’s actions can be huge, even catastrophic.
A personal risk for Capito is that, if she puts the spin aside and openly acknowledges the facts, she might lose her job. Admittedly a high risk, but not much general impact. Capito should do the right thing for the country.
Bob Shank
Bruceton Mills