Senate Bill 613, which would basically eliminate the certificate of need process, ignores 50 years of proven health care planning. The authors of this bill are attempting to completely gut CON by changing critical definitions that ensure need-based decisions and access to high-quality, affordable care.
The Senate in previous sessions appreciated the need for health care planning in West Virginia and resisted weakening CON. Now, Senate leadership supports the gutting of health care planning in the state.
West Virginia (like 32 other states) has benefited from health care planning and certificate of need. Without this planning the state would not have safety net health care services (Level 1 trauma centers in Charleston and Morgantown, Level 2 trauma center in Huntington; neonatal intensive care centers and pediatric intensive care centers in Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown; organ transplant centers in Charleston and Morgantown). Nor would it have the medical education centers educating the next generation of care providers.
The CON process provides an even playing field, ensuring all providers are treated fairly and equally. The changes called for in SB 613 pick well-connected favorites — and creates winners and losers.
We are a small state with limited resources already struggling to compete for physicians, nurses and members of our workforce. SB 613 does nothing to strengthen or advance health care in our state. If this bill is the will of the Legislature, they might as well eliminate CON. Both would be the wrong decision.