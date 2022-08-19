I feel the need to preface this note by stating that I’ll never cancel the Charleston Gazette-Mail for the following reasons: My wonderful grandfather, Harry Hoffmann was once the editor; I earned money delivering the Gazette as a kid; and, my in-laws are kind enough to pay for my subscription.
This being said, other than John Brown’s wine articles, The Food Guy and the Sports section, I rarely find joy in reading the Gazette-Mail. However, I was recently pleasantly surprised.
It struck me funny to read Lee Wolverton’s piece describing hard times in the newspaper business because of readers choosing not to pay for content and shrinking advertising dollars right next to a letter to the editor talking about how the paper is a liberal publication.
HD Media’s solution to the problem Lee laid out is evidently to sue the competition: Facebook and Google. Wait a minute, the Gazette-Mail proudly states on the front page every day that it is a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, so why wouldn’t that alone be enough to sell zillions of dollars in advertising and subscriptions to every West Virginian?
One might counter that accolade by pointing out that many other journalists also won Pulitzer Prizes killing trees to convince us that, in the two hours each day that Donald Trump wasn’t tweeting, he was diabolically colluding with Vladimir Putin.
Who knows, maybe suing the competition will work and the Gazette-Mail will never have to worry about printing content that readers and advertisers on both sides of the political aisle actually enjoy. If not, maybe the Gazette-Mail will take the free advice from the letter and “publish opposing views.”