Editor:
Every now and then, in every town across America, there are those who stand out. In Charleston, we should not let the passing of Ike Smith go by without acknowledging all he did for us, our town, our kids.
His family history was, well, Charleston’s history — MacCorkles, Smiths, Noyes, etc.
His broad smile was legendary.
He was a recipient of the United Way’s “Spirit of the Valley” award for community service.
His volunteer years of service touched on the University of Charleston, Goodwill, the Salvation Army. That was Ike. Energy, a big smile and hard work all the way. The Sternwheel Regatta and the Funeral Parade? Very much his.
We are fortunate to have had him in our valley. It’s hard to let Ike go.
Jack Canfield
Charleston