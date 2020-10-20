Editor:
My husband passed away unexpectedly on July 5 of this year. I called 911, and they responded very quickly. The Charleston Fire Department, at Station 3 on Oakwood Drive, sent three people: two firefighters, Firefighter Sahl and Firefighter Vaughn, plus Medic 433.
The Charleston Police Department also responded, with Patrolmen Nick Stone and Joshua Weaver.
They all came in, identified themselves, checked my husband, and explained the situation. They were very professional, but also so compassionate and kind. They helped me select the funeral home and called them to come for him. It was already midnight by this time, but they helped me finish these arrangements. One policeman stayed with me until the funeral home person came and the others had left.
The Charleston community should be so proud to have such fine people protecting us.
I will never forget their compassion.
Rose C. VanHoff
Charleston