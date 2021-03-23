Editor:
I worked for Los Angeles Unified School District for more than 18 years. Charter schools in that district have few restrictions on what they can and cannot do. Not all of them have been successful.
The main difference between West Virginia and Los Angeles is size. The LAUSD has hundreds of schools, and residential segregation is always an issue. Here in West Virginia, many counties have only one or two elementary and middle schools and one high school. Taking money out of these schools is sinful; they have a hard enough time keeping their schools financially afloat.
In Monongalia County, where I have lived for almost nine years, there are three public high schools, all excellent, all integrated. Monongalia County is third in population in West Virginia, yet, even here, schools are not segregated by race. Each high school covers one-third of the county, meaning each includes a wide variety of neighborhoods. That is true for most of West Virginia.
Giving state money to parents to homeschool or send their kids to private or charter schools in a small state like West Virginia is a bad idea. If we want the rest of our state to be like Morgantown and Monongalia County, one of the few areas of the state to gain population in the past decade, we need to have excellent public schools. The arguments from Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, in an op-ed about race and segregation are bogus. Her goal seems to be to destroy public education in the state.
Barry L. Wendell
Morgantown