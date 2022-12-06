LETTER: Cipoletti op-ed creates food for thought about parties Dec 6, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:It is amazing to me how two of the most popular political flashpoints are so much alike and, with the changing of a few words, can fit both parties’ stance on these issues.Exchange these three words and reread a recent op-ed by Jack Cipoletti published in the Gazette-Mail. It gives it whole new meaning.Substitute abortion for gun or assault weapon.Change Democrat to Republican. Stories you might like LETTER: West Virginia deserves better political leaders LETTER: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam thanks volunteers, donors LETTER: Valuable Greenbrier River Trail needs government's attention LETTER: Vampiric Public Service Commission bleeds consumers, protects industry Substitute Planned Parenthood for the National Rifle Association.Maybe there could be a bipartisan bill named “The Kill Them All Bill” that would legalize abortions and give unrestricted gun rights nationally.Scott BickelCanvas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU roundup: Multiple players entering transfer portal including QB Daniels, per reportSmith murder trial not a 'whodunit,' defense attorney saysElk Elementary Center pool being replaced, reopenedMuchow: Personal income tax shortfall a 'timing' issueAll lanes of I-77 closed around Cabin Creek after tractor trailer wreckMarshall football: Herd got what it wanted in Myrtle Beach BowlBoys basketball: Regular season kicks off with slate of games this weekEPA head visits WVa city that had 10-year water advisoryAirport leader seeks advice from legislators on slip that could hinder facility accessChuck Landon: Did Sun Belt short-change MU? Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities