Editor:
We must stop burning coal. There is no doubt, the main reason we are dealing with temperatures in the 90s day after day, drought and wildfires out west, and people in the southwest parched for lack of water, is that we are burning coal for no good reason at all.
There are cheaper, cleaner and better ways to generate electric power than by burning coal or gas. Here in West Virginia, hydro power is a viable option that is underused.
Just a few years ago, we retrofitted the Summersville Dam with new turbines and started producing about 50 megawatts of power from an existing dam. We could do the same with other dams in West Virginia, such as the Bluestone Dam, which originally was designed to generate power but turbines were never installed. Why not?
The problem is not so much the will of the people, but the God-awful hold by powerful coal lobbyists have on legislators that they heavily fund with excessive political campaign contributions.
We are slaves to this idea that “coal is king.” That is pure B.S.
Anyone who travels around the past and present coalfields these days will see poverty, drug addiction, prostitution, violence and maybe worse. Coal’s legacy is mostly rotten coal towns that hold nothing for trapped residents or visitors. Coal mining is always a temporary job. It does not take long for local coal to be mined out and, after that, there is no more local work, so miners have to move on or die.
West Virginia might hold a lot of promise for the right people, but that promise cannot hold out alongside coal mining. Besides temporary jobs, mining coal gives us major air pollution, huge piles of useless waste, water pollution and possible damage the likes of Buffalo Creek, one of this nation’s worst disasters.
Whatever we can do to discourage the mining of coal, we must do now. Our kids and grandkids will thank us for that.
Mike Harman
St. Albans