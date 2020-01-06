LETTER: Concert in Morgantown's Metropolitan Theatre was fantastic

Editor:

The people of Morgantown were treated recently to a wonderful holiday concert by the talented Landau Murphy, whose singing and vibrant personality wowed the audience at the beautifully restored Metropolitan Theatre.

We were equally impressed by the magnificent vocal renditions of Larry Groce, the icon of “Mountain Stage,” who was joined by his beautiful and talented daughter, Virginia.

The performers were all West Virginians. Landau’s band played brilliantly, which makes us proud of the talent in Southern West Virginia and statewide.

If you get the opportunity to see Landau, Virginia and the band, don’t let the performance pass you by.

John W. Pyles

Morgantown

