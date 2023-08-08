The Big 10 Conference will soon have 18 teams. The Big 12 will have 16. The Pac-12 will be down to two teams, and it will disappear altogether when those two find another home. The Southeastern Conference now includes a couple of schools from the Southwest. The Atlantic Coast Conference deviated from its descriptive name a few years ago when it added Pitt, Syracuse and Boston College.
Now, the ACC is talking about adding Cal and Stanford, both of which are over 3,000 miles from the nearest Atlantic Ocean beach.
It’s all about big money for long-term TV contracts with the conferences.
I have a love/hate relationship with TV coverage of college athletics. On one hand, I love being able to watch WVU football and basketball games on TV, since I am unable to make it to games any longer because of physical and financial impairment.
On the other hand, I hate the dictating role TV plays in altering schedules and game times. That started about 20 years ago, when I and other fans were asked to buy season tickets not knowing when the home games would be played. We had the dates, but the start times, beyond the first game, were always TBD. Kickoff could be as early as noon, as late as 8 p.m. or anytime in between.
The conferences are so big now that rivalries will be hard to establish, because some teams will play each other only every third year. And the geographical makeup is so widespread that going to an away game is like going to a bowl game, when you consider the travel, logistics and cost.
I guess I’m turning into a cranky old man, wishing things were like they used to be — or, if not like they used to be, at least like something that makes sense to the fans.
What’s happening with conference realignment right now belongs on the cable TV show “Ridiculousness.”