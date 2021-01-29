Editor:
The riot we witnessed earlier this month during the attempt to stop the reading of the electoral ballots is a terrible example of mob violence.
Where did members of Congress who objected to certification get the idea that they had any authority to alter the Electoral Vote? Article II, Section 1 paragraph two of the Constitution says in regard of electors for the Electoral College “... but no Senator or Representative or person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States shall be appointed an Elector.” Amendment XII says the vice president, in a joint meeting of Congress, will read the results of the various states and declare the winner.
There is no reference to the vote requiring approval of Congress. In fact, this article specifically excludes them. The states elect the president, not the Congress. Yet our own representatives do not know the Constitution or heed it only when it is convenient. The Founding Fathers specifically stated that any power not listed in the Constitution — or forbidden by it — is the responsibility of the states.
Roger L. Hudson
Charleston