The United States recently made a serious commitment to finally close the rural digital divide, with billions of federal dollars invested via programs like the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). While BEAD is supporting accessibility, the ACP is ensuring affordability for families in states like West Virginia.
In West Virginia, at least 50% of the population lives in rural areas, and thousands of homes continue to be isolated on the wrong side of the digital divide, with “at least 30% of the state’s rural homes and businesses currently lack[ing] adequate broadband access, leaving West Virginia with one of the nation’s lowest broadband connectivity rates.”
The ACP is making a dent in this rural digital divide with a subsidy to qualifying households of up to $30 a month, or up to $75 a month on tribal land, and as much as $100 for the cost of a device. With this subsidy, many broadband plans from internet service providers are effectively free.
As one of America’s oldest organizations advocating for rural America, the National Grange has long understood that bringing greater connectivity to rural communities only strengthens us, and today demands a reliable broadband connection.
More than 19.2 million households and climbing are benefiting from the ACP. If funding is not extended or made permanent, thousands of West Virginians enjoying the fruits of this program could fall behind once more. ACP funding is projected to run out by March 2024; Congress must understand what is at stake. If the United States truly wants to close the digital divide, it must continue to prioritize investments like the ACP. Rural communities are counting on it.