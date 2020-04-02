LETTER: Congress must pass the Land and Water Conservation Fund

Editor:
During times of stress and worry, we often go outdoors to find peace. Maybe it’s a walk or a bike ride in a town park, or hiking, fishing, hunting and paddling on weekends. We all like to get outside regularly even if we’re not particularly “outdoorsy.”
West Virginia is famous for outdoor recreation, but purchasing land, construction and maintaining facilities takes money. The Land and Water Conservation Fund uses royalties on offshore oil and gas production to support this work across the United States — almost $49 million dollars in West Virginia alone. From Audra State Park to Lewis Wetzel Park, the LWCF has benefited the entire state. It was a key part of protecting the mighty Cheat River Canyon near my home in Preston County, and in the next few years it might help fund the nearby Cheat Narrows Rail Trail. I’ve worked on both of these projects with Friends of the Cheat and know how important this program is.
The Great American Outdoors Act, a strong bipartisan bill introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is poised to move through Congress. If passed, it would permanently fund the LWCF to provide more public outdoor places for us to enjoy. Let’s thank Senator Manchin for his outstanding leadership and encourage Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and Reps. Mooney, Miller and McKinley, all R-W.Va., to join him.
Our public land is a source of strength and renewal in these troubling times. Tell Congress to come together and pass the Great American Outdoors Act now.
Charles Walbridge
Bruceton Mills