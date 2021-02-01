Editor:
Words like “communism” and “terrorism” are regularly used to cause fear and take us into any war deemed profitable by large corporations, especially big energy. Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and others were — and are — unending problems we were frightened into supporting.
Mouthpieces like Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh almost hysterically deride ideas like the Green New Deal, and never mention countries that have successfully used renewables. Could such plans be worrying their fossil fuel sponsors? Such multinational behemoths do not suffer adversity lightly and have the power to influence governments.
Therefore, our government regularly demonizes, disrupts and invades defenseless nations for “national interests.”
We also are manipulated domestically: In “Meet the Climate Denial Machine,” Jill Fitzsimmons shows how fossil fuel corporations create confusion to continue large-scale production. Citing a multitude of well-documented examples, Fitzsimmons states “Conservative media has given voice to groups funded by industries that have a financial interest in blocking action on climate change.”
In the 1940s, hemp was vilified under the name “marijuana.” Hemp had been cultivated for thousands of years. However, with a processing breakthrough, hemp threatened to overtake the newly emerging drug, paper, synthetics and fuel industries. So, with government and media help, by 1961, hemp cultivation had been banned worldwide.
Now, the focus has turned to liberals. Liberals, who actively promote green energy, are being labeled by the ubiquitous conservative media as communists. What’s next?
Barbara Daniels
Richwood