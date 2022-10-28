Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

Like many, I was disappointed in the performance of the West Virginia University football team against Texas Tech last Saturday. However, I found myself equally disappointed, upset and quite distressed by the nasty comments leveled against Coach Neal Brown by those who call themselves “Mountaineer fans.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you