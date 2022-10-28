Like many, I was disappointed in the performance of the West Virginia University football team against Texas Tech last Saturday. However, I found myself equally disappointed, upset and quite distressed by the nasty comments leveled against Coach Neal Brown by those who call themselves “Mountaineer fans.”
Coach Brown assumed his position here under nothing close to normal or ideal circumstances. First, he inherited players selected by his predecessor. Next, he faced two years of COVID restrictions. Then the transfer portal, by which players can go virtually anywhere, was enacted.
Despite these obstacles, Coach Brown has always shown himself to be a top-notch professional. He demonstrates the finest of the qualities of a leader — loyalty, truthfulness, approachability, knowledge of his sport and the players in it, respect for West Virginians and equanimity. He has been nothing short of an excellent role model for young people and a most positive image for the state of West Virginia.
So, my question to the fan base is: Why not look for ways to help Coach Brown and the WVU football team, instead of being negative?
One possibility that could make a big difference is the Country Roads Trust, about which I just recently learned.
This Trust was established for the purpose of facilitating name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for student athletes. Memberships begin at $18.67 a month, and, of course, larger subscriptions also are available.
Just think, if 10,000 Mountaineer fans were to donate $18.67 a month for just one year, the Trust would have $2,240,000 of new money for NIL investment. Wouldn’t that help in the recruiting future for Coach Brown — and all of the other WVU coaches?