LETTER: Corporations should be compelled to help fight COVID-19

Editor:
We are in a declared national emergency. People are ordered to stay home and cease and desist from their normal lives. National Guard troops are called up for the sake of all of us. Health and safety infrastructure will be commanded to perform beyond all reasonable expectations for the foreseeable future.
So what should corporations do? They should submit to being drafted into national service, just like the rest of us. They should be put to the business of basic life support and fight the pandemic.
If they do not serve a vital role in this, or if they refuse to submit, shut them down. They should get fair compensation and close scrutiny for their participation.
The need to lead, follow or get out of the way has never been more urgent.
If the government can tear a National Guard member from home and family and impose a life-and-death threat upon them in war, then nobody should expect less sacrifice to be demanded of them, even CEOs and stockholders.
I ask that all levels of government conduct a real rescue for the people, even the people who own and operate corporations, but not the actual corporations. Let them prosper by the good that they are willing to do, and not shirk from the payment for it. That is all they need, as they share the same leaky boat we all ride in.
John W. Doyle
Charleston