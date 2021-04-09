Editor:
Why does the vaccinated person need to continue to be concerned about his fellow man by social distancing and wearing a mask? Because caring about your fellow man or woman by wearing a mask and social distancing will help get us out of this still ongoing pandemic much sooner.
Donald Trump cost America hundreds of thousands of lives by downplaying the pandemic until March 15, 2020, while secretly taking his very expensive and curative virus cocktail as early as January of last year.
Go ahead and keep sending your money to Donald “The Hoax” and “Ultimate Fake News” Trump again and again and take another chance on this man who loved America so very very much that he invited, incited and delighted in those Jan. 6 rioters who were screaming “Hang Pence” and “Shoot Pelosi” in the halls of Congress.
No amount of praying will make that desecration go away. It is now part of our history and Trump’s legacy forever.
And Americans continue to die at a rate of 1,000 per day as the fourth virus surge is growing and as Trump plays golf safely twice a day.
This truth that is so hard to read or say, if accepted and embraced, will bring us all together one fine day and then we can be, while imperfect, a whole and complete America once more.
Frederick Hufford
Charleston