COVID response shows
seniors not essential
Are senior citizens essential people in West Virginia? Obviously not.
The governor and his “COVID team” are bragging about how the vaccine is being distributed in our state. After first responders were vaccinated, and rightly so, next in line were government workers. These people, obviously in the mind of government are very essential. Along with them come the teachers, but not only them, the administrators and staff, even including maintenance people.
Then senior citizens come in last and few vaccines have been distributed for us. One U.S. report said that seniors make up only 16% of the U.S. population but account for 80% of the COVID-19 deaths. Many immunologists have said we are the most vulnerable and should be vaccinated first, but not in West Virginia. The governor and his people ought to be ashamed, but they’re out there bragging. Maybe us seniors need a union.
Robert Kota
Wheeling