The Legislature’s current attempt to cut unemployment benefit eligibility from 26 to as few as 12 weeks is a slap in the face for West Virginia’s hardest workers.
As a journeyman electrician with three decades of experience and the supervisor of a crew of electricians and apprentices, my objections are pretty simple. Employers have paid for these benefits on their employees’ behalf. In our view, these are fringe benefits that give our team — subject to the whims of the weather and economy — peace of mind knowing that they’ll still be able to put food on the table if they lose their job through no fault of their own.
We’ve paid for the full benefit, our workers have earned it and they deserve to get it.
While I lack political savvy, I recognize an attempt to drive down wages and force workers into low-wage jobs when I see one. If a skilled electrician or miner or welder loses their job, they should have the time (that we employers paid for) to find new work that pays well and suits their skillset. Instead, lawmakers are telling them to work at McDonald’s or starve. Why is it that, when politicians start talking about cutting costs and saving money, their solution is to hurt working people first?
It’s already hard enough to recruit the next generation of men and women to the trades without the constant affront that working-class people face in the state Capitol.