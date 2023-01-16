Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

It’s pretty easy to see how much congressional candidate Derrick Evans relies on a mountain of falsehoods. The idea that the federally convicted felon and former West Virginia delegate who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a part of a group of “frustrated American patriots,” as he put it, is because a body of hoodlums called the “Oath Keepers” either convinced him of that idea, or he misunderstood the sarcasm of it.

