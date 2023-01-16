It’s pretty easy to see how much congressional candidate Derrick Evans relies on a mountain of falsehoods. The idea that the federally convicted felon and former West Virginia delegate who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a part of a group of “frustrated American patriots,” as he put it, is because a body of hoodlums called the “Oath Keepers” either convinced him of that idea, or he misunderstood the sarcasm of it.
Either way, he became one of a handful of their pawns that acted against the law on Jan. 6.
No patriot of this country would ever dream of forcibly trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power by mob rule. That is not patriotism, that is rebellion. There is a difference.
It all started with a massive lie by then-president Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen, despite all the evidence to the contrary. When the courts wouldn’t buy it, Trump decided to try insurrection. (Which he will be convicted of, if the Justice Department follows its own guidelines and federal laws.)
That anyone such as Evans could drift so far from reality, spend time in prison for it, and then have the audacity to run for Congress is beyond the pale. He obviously thinks West Virginians are stupid.
Seeing as how we rank so low in education, he just might have something there.