Why can’t Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., be more like Robert C. Byrd? Why can’t he bring industry and jobs to our state instead of letting them go? He and his daughter didn’t fight very hard when nearly 1,500 good-paying jobs at Mylan Viatris left Morgantown for India.
I’m tired of hearing him hem and haw and throw up road blocks to the Build Back Better bill. By now, Sen. Byrd would have had the streets paved with gold and everybody would be working for good wages because they had affordable care givers.
Why can’t West Virginia be the state that makes batteries for electric vehicles and those computer chips that are so sought after now? How about getting several training facilities/schools established in the state so that people can get the qualifications for CDL licenses?
Instead of complaining about inflation, producing more truckers would help the supply chain and bring down the price of goods. Shouldn’t our everyday needs for child and elder care and Pre-K be met? I hear Manchin drives a Maserati and lives on a houseboat, not like the rest of us who live on land.
Perhaps Millionaire Joe is just out of touch with us average West Virginians. Lately, he’s been acting like Charlie Brown’s Lucy, pulling his vote away at the last second after claiming he’s considering certain legislation. Turns out, the progressives were right not to trust him. He’s let his party and president down.