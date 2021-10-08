The Charleston Dirty Birds? That’s really the new name of Charleston’s minor league baseball team?
Team management asked fans a simple question, seeking our thoughts regarding potential names. We collectively chose the Charleston Charlies, already popular enough to play two games a week under that moniker. More than 40% of the population of West Virginia is over the age of 45, and we like nostalgia. Plus, the uniforms are already purchased. Marketing would be easy.
The Dirty Birds was supposed to be a nod to West Virginia coal mining, referencing the birds sent into the mines to check for lethal gas. However, with no coal mines in Charleston, the team should have kept the “West Virginia” designation, if they were going that route.
What kind of history could they have picked from? Charleston was the site of the first brick street. How about the Bricklayers or Mortarmen? When I lived in Charleston, it smelled like the beach. What I was actually smelling was the salt mines along the river. How about the Quarrymen or Salty Dogs? We were once The Wheelersm because of the sternwheelers that traveled the Kanawha River. How about the Captains, the Bargemen or the Riverboat Rats?
Instead, we’re the Dirty Birds, a term with lots of negative connotations. Was the poll just a formality? In one stroke, they snatched abysmal defeat from the jaws of a dignified victory.
I’m thankful we still have Charleston baseball, and I will continue to attend games with my family and friends, enjoying beer and hotdogs. I’ll be very easy to spot in my usual seat along the first base line, wearing my throwback Charlies or Alley Cats cap.