LETTER: Education is a powerful weapon

What kind of educational system has this country wrought? Our educational system is seeded with people that cannot teach a person to properly read, write and do simple math in 12 years.
The system is teaching these same children that anyone that disagrees with their philosophy should not be tolerated. The system is teaching your children that they can be any gender they wish. The system is using the children entrusted to their care to carry signs and demonstrate to support their causes. The system has so many government dependency programs that parents have actually become dependent.
Education was once No. 1 on the list of basic requirements for those seeking real freedom from kings and their absolute control. Preventing and controlling education was No. 1 on the list of those wanting total control of the people. We should all keep in mind that at one time on this planet, most people were subjects, not citizens.
Why is their so much indoctrination in our educational system? The words of President Abraham Lincoln explain it clearly: “The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”
Only using the educational system to indoctrinate the young can you take over a country without firing a shot. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world and it is the key to lock or unlock the golden door of freedom.
Those who are supporting the government educational system should consider that an educated person who won’t tolerate another’s opinion has no advantage over one who has no education. It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.” Martin Luther King Jr.
Jim Hinebaugh
Maysville