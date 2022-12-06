We were so pleased to read Agricultural Commissioner Kent Leonhardt’s op-ed in support of Joe Biden’s “End Hunger” initiative.
He rightly highlights many of the excellent programs already in West Virginia aimed at combating hunger and also highlights the need for expansion of such initiatives in the face of inflation, rising energy prices and supply chain issues.
In spite of the many programs already in existence, West Virginia suffers from food deserts, and increasing cost makes buying food even more challenging for people in the state. While one of Biden’s pillars of ending hunger is to “empower consumers to make healthy choices,” when asking the people of West Virginia what keeps them from eating healthy, they consistently say that cost is a barrier.
This has serious health consequences, such as obesity, but, in children, it’s even more damaging because of the lasting impact of nutrition on children’s future growth and development — including the growth of their brains.
The expanded child tax credit helped families feed their kids through the pandemic, and reinstating the tax credit would help families provide healthy food for which cost is a barrier. There is nothing more pro-family than ensuring that families and kids have the food they need.