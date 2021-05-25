Editor:
Whether paid a high salary or low, all police officers everywhere have a legal and moral obligation to do their job in a manner respectful to all people. Infractions acknowledged and certified by legal jurisprudence result in the departments being sued — but it’s the taxpayers who pay, not so much the guilty party.
My solution is to increase their pay when they conduct themselves properly, and to dock that pay when they don’t.
Establish a Federal Police Merit Fund, giving all officers a bonus at the end of each year, amounts paid in proportion to rank. Then, when successful misconduct lawsuits are filed, deduct those amounts from that fund. Since it would be a singular fund for all officers, it would compel the responsible officers everywhere to police the corrupt ones everywhere.
Most importantly, this might compel all officers to treat all people right and not be so trigger happy — especially regarding a particular demographic — when encountering situations some might consider “tense.”
This method also could be employed to keep the prosecutorial sector in check — rewarding the wrongfully convicted and estates of the wrongfully executed, as well as penalizing all corrupt officials thereby connected.
Also, further innovations/training in nonlethal take-down techniques/equipment, mandating body cams on all officers, allowing citizens to film/record all police-civilian interactions and establishing civilian-run officer review boards all across the nation would help the overall cause.
Keith Anderson
Bluefield