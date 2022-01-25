Proponents of the West Virginia Legislature’s bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks will cry that life begins at conception, and that the fetus is a separate person.
They claim the fetus’ life comes first, which entitles them to disregard the woman’s body and rights to fixate on the fetus. No person has the right to another person’s body, even when life is at stake. The fetus is not entitled to the woman’s body, even if it can’t survive outside the woman’s uterus.
They’ll go on to claim the fetus has a right to life. They’ll cite founding documents as proof. But the woman has unalienable rights, not the fetus. The woman’s rights don’t end simply because she is pregnant. The Constitution does not give government the authority to suspend bodily autonomy without due process of law and force women to give birth against their will. In fact, the Fourth and 14th amendments expressly forbid it. The 14th Amendment even specifically states birth is when you become a citizen, and there is no mention of the unborn anywhere.
They’ll also claim abortion is murder. If that was true, every single miscarriage would be involuntary manslaughter by definition, and opens up every single pregnancy that doesn’t end in birth to criminal investigation. This would be an absolutely tyrannical expansion of government control over our lives.
They often fall back on religion, citing the Bible as their reason for pushing these laws. Thankfully, our Constitution separates church and state. Religious law is not allowed in the United States.