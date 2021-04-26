Editor:
The followers of Donald Trump go far beyond ignorance, poverty, carelessness and thoughtlessness. It’s no secret that those at the bottom of the income scale and lowest in educational achievement are desperate enough to back anybody, even someone as depraved as that cluster-fornicator, Trump.
His followers are a lot like their leader: ignorant, unable to read, write or think like a normal human being.
I don’t have a lot of hope for the future of West Virginia. As long as the leaders of our Legislature are in the pocket of that imbecile, people who think and care about others are going to have to wait a very long time before this level of hatred and lack of compassion go away.
Mike Harman
St. Albans