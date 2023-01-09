LETTER: Football is not what it used to be Jan 9, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Football has gotten too soft. Players walk off when someone gets hurt.Remember the immortal words of Vince Lombardi: “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” Lombardi, Bear Bryant, Woody Hayes or Barry Switzer would have propped Damar Hamlin up on the sidelines so the game could go on.Ron CorbinDunbar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vince Lombardi Barry Switzer Woody Hayes Bear Bryant Sport Quitter Football Game Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWoman's dream turns nightmare following contractor disputeAs 2023 unfolds, big shows are on the horizon for the Marshall Artists SeriesSen. Manchin to host Bill Gates at energy-focused Clay Center 'fireside chat' todayStatehouse Beat: Three bumbling branchesWVU football: Mountaineers add pair of commitmentsTested: How West Virginia incurred and paid heavy COVID test costs amid price gouging, procurement challengesWVU basketball: Mountaineers have ground to make up in Big 12Dear Abby: Wife begins seeing husband more as parent than partner102-year-old Charleston Department Store closingThis week in Mountaineer athletics Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.