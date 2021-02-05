Editor:
Newly elected Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, advocates for broadband expansion and phasing out the state income tax to bring West Virginia out of its doldrums.
Local commentator Charles McElwee agrees, but rightly questions if this is enough. Blair is from a growing Eastern Panhandle, outside D.C., and has not witnessed, as McElwee has, devastation from the loss of approximately 50,000 high-paying chemical industry jobs here in the Charleston area.
Rather than criticize, effective means in the recent past were pioneered by former Sens. Robert Byrd and Jay Rockefeller, both D-W.Va. Byrd voluntarily left his exalted position as Senate majority leader to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee. Federal government investment with good-paying jobs soon appeared, while Rockefeller parlayed family connections abroad to garner foreign investment. Does anyone think the FBI fingerprint center in Clarksburg or Toyota in Buffalo would have happened without them?
According to “those in the know” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., now holds a critical position in the Senate. He should exercise this influence on behalf of a state undergoing hard times. He certainly has the background. Adopting the moxie of his predecessors would help as the economy emerges from this pandemic.
Richie Robb
South Charleston