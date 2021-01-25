Editor,
Donald Trump was so dangerous because his delusions led him to believe he could accomplish a violent overthrow of our constitutional government.
The greater danger that day were the many thousands of Americans who came to Washington believing two lies: “I won this election by a landslide,” Trump said, and “They stole this election from us.” These lies were told so often, so emphatically, so insidiously to so many that the lies became a mass delusion to his followers. No amount of evidence could convince them of the truth. This delusion culminated in their sincere but mistaken belief that they were “patriots” doing their duty to save America when they stormed the U.S Capitol.
Trump’s delusions of grandeur that began as simple but powerful lies were reinforced and stoked by powerful men in our House and Senate who decided to ride this powerful Pied Piper to whatever end occurred. That end became this explosive tragedy.
Incredibly, just one year earlier this same Senate had the power to remove this president but chose to let him remain. This same Senate chose to not allow any witnesses or documents as evidence against this rogue president at his first Senate removal trial. Will they repeat their mistake?
How fragile is our democracy? Are we just one mesmerizing despot away?
Frederick Hufford
Charleston