Being the old government junkie I am, I wondered who would replace Statehouse reporter Fanny Seiler when she left the Gazette. She was a Sunday morning staple, filled with news and gossip. She was very good at getting the inside story and scoop. If you were in government, you generally hoped your name didn’t make her column, because it was often not good.
Phil Kabler took the column in a different direction. Although he reported some inside stories, he also gave them perspective and fit them into the bigger picture. His knowledge of the budget is surpassed only by some in government who actually work with it. His reporting of meetings and sessions gives the insight of being there. He is dogged in his pursuit of truth and quick to point out hypocrisy.
Just like Fanny, Phil’s columns have become my Sunday morning staple. It’s lighter on the gossip, dives deeper into the story and is quick to point out ethical breaches. I must admit he sometimes loses me with the baseball and train talk.
As Kabler ventures into his well-earned retirement, I wonder who will replace him. I’m grateful he will continue to submit some columns. However, our government needs someone in the press who will not be afraid to take on the powers that be and endure the often unfair barbs thrown at them.
As I congratulate Phil on his retirement, I also hope the Gazette-Mail sees the value in his kind of reporting and opinions, and finds someone who is willing to do much the same — even if the direction is slightly different.