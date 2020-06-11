LETTER: Gazette-Mail needs to remind readers of importance of D-Day

Editor:
Saturday, June 6, 2020, I scanned the Gazette-Mail. Thank goodness for Snoopy. Snoopy always comes through. But you at the Gazette-Mail dropped the ball. A simple cartoon captured the sentiment of that fateful day — a day of remembrance, a day that should never be forgotten. Tuesday, June 6, 1944, men boarded landing craft, parachuted behind enemy lines and risked their lives in the name of freedom, democracy and the Constitution.
Operation Overlord landed soldiers at Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword beaches, which began the march to Berlin and the defeat of the terrible Nazi reign. Over 4,400 died that day, with an additional 10,000 wounded, but the world was saved from fascism and the brutality of Hitler’s rule.
Soldiers put themselves in harm’s way so that democracy and the Constitution would be protected. Those soldiers did not swear an oath to the president but to the basic principles of democracy outlined in the First Amendment of our Constitution: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom to petition the government and freedom of assembly.
In these turbulent times, it is so important to remember what our country stands for and why men and women bleed and die for those basic rights of the First Amendment.
So I hope next year, you will remind the people of June 6, 1944, and why it is so important not to ever forget why men and women put themselves in harm’s way.
Jeffrey Pratt
Bancroft