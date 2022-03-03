Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

The editorial cartoon of Tucker Carlson as a Russian doll published on the Gazette-Mail opinion page was despicable.

I’ve read the Gazette-Mail for 60 years. Never thought I’d see the Gazette-Mail portray a journalist as a communist because he disagrees with the military industrial complex.

That’s McCarthyism. The Gazette-Mail used to be better than that.

Ron Corbin

Dunbar

Tags

Recommended for you