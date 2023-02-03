Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

I grew up in the coalfields of West Virginia and feel driven to take care of the people in our state. That drive led me to become a doctor and pursue family medicine. We have a lot of work to do to make a healthier future for ourselves and our children. I am grateful to be a part of that effort.

