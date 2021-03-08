Editor:
In 2020, unstoppable fires burned in Washington state, Oregon and in California. Flames destroyed 4 million acres of land. In 2019, a drought struck West Virginia’s southern counties. Our state ranks third in the U.S. for percentage of forested land.
The earth’s global temperature has risen 1.5 degrees celcius, already. Greenhouse gases hit record levels in 2020 (over 415 parts per million). Based on the science, I am confident that climate scientists are correct in their predictions that there will be continuing acceleration in global warming — if we fail to act.
In a decade or less, West Virginia could see unstoppable fires consuming much of our state.
Michael Whitten
Peytona