Senate Bill 262, which would forbid state contracts with banks and investment companies that restrict business with fossil fuel companies, is likely to pump up the carbon financial bubble.
As observed by G.S. Steel of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, when that bubble pops — when loans and investments in properties and commodities abruptly lose value because of large events involving climate change related fires, floods or droughts — the blow to the financial system could far eclipse the effects of the mortgage crisis of 2008.
West Virginia legislators and officials point to Black Rock, the world’s largest fund manager and largest passive investor in fossil fuels, as “discriminating” against coal.
In the wide world outside West Virginia, the company has been harshly criticized for its $90 billion “wealth destruction,” referring to the company’s devalued investments in fossil fuel dependent companies like General Electric. Or Black Rock’s losses in the wildfire-related bankruptcy of PG&E, dubbed the “first climate bankruptcy” by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
SB 262 would force West Virginia citizens to further subsidize a failing industry. In so doing, at very best, legislators limit avenues to prosperity for our communities. At worst, they hasten the “pop” of a major economic crisis.