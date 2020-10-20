Editor:
Gov. Jim Justice must go. I see his TV ads about how he has really fixed West Virginia roads. Yes, he has, but all around his business holdings. We out here are dodging potholes, water running down the middle of the road, brush hanging all over the roads and crushed culverts.
We all don’t live next to The Greenbrier resort. I have driven the roads of the United States from Maine to California. I could be asleep and tell you when I hit West Virginia. We have the worst roads in the U.S.
Justice has done nothing but run his mouth. He needs to go.
Lloyd Hunt
Cottageville