For the past few weeks, I have watched West Virginia’s incidence of COVID-19 rapidly rise among the states. While much of the rest of the country appears to have hit a plateau with the delta variant, West Virginia shows a steady and steep increase since the middle of July. We’re now ahead of Texas and Tennessee, in a dead heat with Arkansas, and gunning for Louisiana.
Our incidence rate is 20 times what it was in mid-July. Much of it is in children (some of whom are too young to get the shot), but there’s a lot in younger working-age adults. ICU cases in hospitals are approaching the peak reached in January, and patients with COVID-19 on ventilators have surpassed that peak.
Yet, the governor and his health commissioner refuse to do what is necessary to stem the epidemic.
If you are the health commissioner and have the power to do so, your duty is to stop the spread of disease. That means mandatory indoor masking, requiring immunizations for health and school workers, and keeping unvaccinated people out of places where they can infect others.
If people don’t want to get immunized, they can jolly well stay home until this blows over so the rest of us can be safe and get on with our lives. No more freeloading of unvaccinated people relying on the immunity of those who have had the shot.
Nobody has to get the shot. But nobody without it ought to be out. Your freedom stops when you start spreading disease to others.