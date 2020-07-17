Editor:
Thanks for your excellent coverage of the U.S. Senate’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. If enacted, this bill will provide the largest investment in America’s public lands in a generation and generate many economic benefits, including jobs, here and across the country.
At this time of acrid political division, the leadership of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, for our parks and public lands provides a breath of fresh air. Sen. Manchin has championed this bill’s benefits for all 50 states since he introduced it in March with a host of bipartisan cosponsors, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Preserving and promoting West Virginia’s remarkable public lands for their historical, recreational, spiritual, economic and other community benefits anchors a better future for our state. We have what Americans crave, now more than ever. The New River and Harpers Ferry anchor fundamental stories from our history.
With deep woods, biking and hiking trails, beautiful rivers, scenic beauty and abundant fish and wildlife, West Virginia has the building blocks for a brighter future — and this bill will help us move our economy forward.
Now, it’s up to the House of Representatives. Our representatives have co-sponsored or otherwise expressed support for bills to fund land preservation and to address the backlog of major repairs on our public lands.
I encourage Reps. David McKinley, Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, all R-W.Va., to join our senators in leading our state and our country by voting for the Great American Outdoors Act as approved by the Senate.
Edward C. Armbrecht Jr.
Charleston