Editor:

I commend and thank the Gazette-Mail for publishing an excellent guest editorial from The Guardian. While my conservative and liberal Catholic friends will probably disagree, I consider it the best relatively short analysis I have seen of the present-day situation of the Catholic Church and of the stated goal of global renewal, desired by the papal electors of Pope Francis.

