I commend and thank the Gazette-Mail for publishing an excellent guest editorial from The Guardian. While my conservative and liberal Catholic friends will probably disagree, I consider it the best relatively short analysis I have seen of the present-day situation of the Catholic Church and of the stated goal of global renewal, desired by the papal electors of Pope Francis.
I have sent copies to family members and friends, requesting they study and discuss it, paragraph by paragraph, with their children and others. The Universal Catholic Church consists of 23 “sui juris” Eastern Churches and one Western Church, also referred to as the Latin or Roman Church, which is the largest.
The Lutheran Church in Germany refers to itself as the “Reformed Church.” Catholic authors always refer to their Church as the Church always and continuously in need of reform and the reforming Church, always and continuously reforming itself. Catholics view the Church as divine in its founder (Jesus) and human in its members — sinful, with warts on its face. It constantly seeks and needs to reform itself, to reflect better the face of the risen Lord.
As the article states, “a reform program with its roots in the laity would have welcome ramifications beyond the pews.” I probably will not live to see the results of the Synod, but I am not worried. The Holy Spirit still watches over the Church. To paraphrase the words of Cardinal Ercole Consalve to Napoleon Bonaparte, “If, in 1800 years, we clergy have failed to destroy the Church, do you really think laity, priests, bishops, popes, today or tomorrow will be able to do it?”