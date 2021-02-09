Editor:
Like so many people during the pandemic, getting outdoors has been invaluable for my mental health. To continue to enjoy the wild places we all love, we need to conserve these places and the wildlife they support. That’s why I support the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., for Interior secretary, to ensure that our public lands and waterways are safe and healthy for our families to enjoy and to ensure more people have access to the outdoors.
Every American deserves to enjoy the outdoors, and Rep. Haaland has worked to expand access for indigenous communities and communities of color. Last year, she was a champion for the Great American Outdoors Act and introduced the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation (SOAR) Act, which would make the outdoors more accessible while creating jobs. She also is interested in protecting critical water resources, which West Virginia has in abundance. We also have need of increased protection for those resources.
Despite their increasing popularity, our public lands are in danger — from climate change, forest fires and backlogs of maintenance. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his colleagues should swiftly confirm Rep. Haaland’s nomination so she can bring her advocacy and passion for conserving our beloved public lands to ensure that generations to come can continue to enjoy them.
Rob Blakeman
Huntington